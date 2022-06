FARGO (KFGO) – A motorcycle driver died following a motorcycle crash in Fargo on Sunday night. The State Patrol says two motorcycles were traveling south on University Drive south of I-94 shortly before 8 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control and laid the cycle down on its side, throwing the rider off. The second motorcycle then struck the rider of the other cycle before landing on its side.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO