The Milwaukee Brewers have just released their new City Connect uniforms as well as some other apparel that will pay tribute to the city they call home. This collaboration with Nike will give a new look that celebrates the City of Milwaukee as well as honor the ‘Brew Crew’ that we all know and love. The Brewers will wear these uniforms every Friday night as they just concluded the first series where they wore them the whole weekend against the Blue Jays.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO