Brooklyn, NY

Ghislaine Maxwell placed on suicide watch before sentencing

By Bloomberg News
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted of sex trafficking with former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, has been put on suicide watch at the jail in Brooklyn where she’s been since her July 2020 arrest, her lawyer said. Bobbi Sternheim, a lawyer for Maxwell, said in a letter to the...

triblive.com

The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell calls meeting Jeffrey Epstein ‘the biggest regret of my life’ at sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell said that the biggest regret of her life was meeting disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein as she addressed the court at her sentencing on Tuesday.It comes after the victims of the British socialite contronted Maxwell about her role in helping sex offender and financier Epstein sexually abuse them.Following the series of emotional and oftentimes explicit statements from the pair’s victims, Maxwell - dressed in a blue prison shirt over a white long-sleeved top - offered an apology to the women, and said she hoped her sentencing will offer them “peace and finality”.She told the Manhattan federal court: “I empathised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Derek Chauvin could be sentenced to 25 years in prison for violating George Floyd's rights as prosecutors say he was 'cold-blooded' in kneeling on the black man's neck

Federal prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday to sentence a former Minneapolis officer to 25 years for violating the rights of George Floyd, saying Derek Chauvin's actions were cold-blooded and needless as he knelt on the black man's neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. In a motion filed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A New York Mother Vanished In The Middle Of A Divorce And Custody Battle

Petra Loretta MuhammadFacebook - David Hoovler Orange County DA. Petra Loretta Muhammad, raised by various relatives, lived in her homeland of Grenada until she was a teen. When she was fourteen, Petra moved to Trinidad, and at the age of 22, she met William Jackson. When she was 24 years old, she moved to the United States and married William. William converted to Islam and changed his last name to Muhammad, and as his wife, Petra carried the last name, Muhammad. Then 30-year-old Petra was a student at the State University of New York Orange (SUNY) in Newburgh, New York. She was pursuing a degree in diagnostic imaging with plans to become an x-ray technician. Petra worked part-time as a cashier and was about to sign the lease on her apartment. Petra had been married for four years to William Muhammad, who she was divorcing. The couple lived in a home owned by William's parents at 35 Schneider Avenue. William was also under investigation for allegations that he abused their young son. Petra had an order of protection against William. The Herald Times-Record reports in February 2005, that she told a judge that her husband hit her in the face. William threatened to kill her, pushed her, and locked her and their son out of their home. She said William disabled the phones to prevent her from calling for help, reports the Times Herald-Record. The protection order prohibited William from harassing Petra. According to Bronx News 12, William filed for custody of the couple's 3 1/2-year-old son in the middle of the divorce. Four months later, Petra Muhammad vanished.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

Ex-Colorado Jail Guard Pleads Not Guilty to Driving to Vermont, Posing as U.S. Marshal, and Dumping Murder Victim’s Remains in the Snow

A former Colorado jail guard who stands informally accused of killing a Vermont man as part of an alleged murder-for-hire has pleaded not guilty to a federal kidnapping count. Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was charged in April with one count of kidnapping or abduction “for reward and otherwise” while “traveling in interstate commerce and using a facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce.” Banks was arrested in Montana while working in Yellowstone National Park, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said on April 8 of this year.
FORT GARLAND, CO
Miami Herald

‘This sorority that none of us asked to join’: Victims head to NYC for Maxwell sentencing

Some have come from overseas, some from only a couple hours away. But their journey can’t be measured in the miles they have traveled. It can be measured in the mental hurdles they have overcome. The suicide attempts they have survived. The nightmares that still awaken them. The relationships that collapsed under the weight of their struggles. The anger and the feelings of hopelessness that have now been joined by some measure of relief and renewal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

When is Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing?

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 28 June after she was found guilty of sex trafficking in connection to her relationship with the disgraced financier and convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019. Attorneys for the British socialite have told Judge Alison Nathan that Maxwell should be sent to prison for no more than four to five years for her part in Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls over the course of a decade, according to ABC News.In a filing to a Manhattan federal court,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

