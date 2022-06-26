Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Walnut Grove, or 15 miles northeast of J P Coleman State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Threet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO