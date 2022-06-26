Police investigating Thursday shooting in Janesville's Bond Park

JANESVILLE

Police are trying to find a person they suspect shot a 19-year-old man in a vehicle at Bond Park on Thursday night, according to a police department alert.

Officers responded to the park at about 7:19 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, and was treated and released.

Police were told the suspect was known to the victim and that they were in the same vehicle when the victim was shot, according to the alert. Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect vehicle. Witnesses said the suspect was a heavier- set Black man around the same age as the victim wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, police said.

Anyone with more information about this shooting is encouraged to call Janesville police at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip through the free P3 tips smartphone app.