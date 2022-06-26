ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Peacock to stream Royals-Tigers game without announcers

By JOE REEDY
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S46pP_0gMm7hXA00
Guardians Tigers Baseball The Comerica Park infield is covered prior to the baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio)

NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood realizes that game telecasts without announcers have been attempted a couple times, mostly without success. He is hoping the July 3 game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers on Peacock will reverse that trend.

Peacock will not have any announcers in the booth for its streaming coverage of the AL Central matchup from Detroit's Comerica Park. Instead, reporters will take fans around the ballpark and view the game from different vantage points.

“The whole idea of this is treating a game completely different. We're going to take you out to the ballpark,” said Flood, who is also the network's president of production. “We just want to be the ultimate fan's experience and spend it like anyone else. It's an American holiday celebration weekend. We're going to lean in and treat baseball like fans do.”

MLB Sunday Leadoff host and in-game reporter Ahmed Fareed — who grew up in Michigan — will be joined by Bally Sports Detroit analyst Craig Monroe and NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton.

Besides featuring fans in the stands, the broadcast could also include a conversation with a scout about what they are looking for during games. There will also be a focus on youth baseball and softball, including a Little League player announcing the lineups.

“One of our goals for the Peacock game has been to celebrate the game and the players and everything that makes the sport special. So for this game that kind of gives us an opportunity to celebrate everything that makes baseball special off the field,” Fareed said.

The matchup between Kansas City and Detroit — both under .500 — also gives Peacock a chance to be creative in a way it perhaps wouldn't with a game including the Mets, Yankees or Dodgers.

Peacock does not release streaming numbers for its MLB Sunday Leadoff package, but Fareed said players and fans have learned to adapt to games starting at 11:30 a.m. or noon Eastern.

“I do think that there’s something unique about an exclusive late morning or early afternoon game, because I think that window for sports, partly because of the Premier League and the big college football game, this past year has become a prime viewing time for sports,” he said. “If you got kids like I do, my day has been shifted more in the morning than at night."

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Dansby Swanson Reacts To The Freddie Freeman Drama

Dansby Swanson isn't interested in leaving Excel Sports Management. Swanson has been with that agency for a long time and confirmed that despite what happened with Freddie Freeman on Tuesday, he loves his relationship with his agent. Freeman made headlines during the afternoon when he fired his agents. He was...
MLB
The Spun

Zack Greinke Story Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke apparently doesn't like giving autographs. A bizarre story involving the veteran Major League Baseball pitcher is going viral this Monday. The story was shared by a fan who tried to get Greinke's autograph on a baseball before a game. However, the 38-year-old clearly wasn't...
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Mike Bianco reveals new tidbit on controversial sixth inning replay review

Mike Bianco may become a spokesman for Jumbotrons around the world after the part it played in Ole Miss‘ title-sealing victory over Oklahoma on Sunday. No championship game is without any controversy, and Game 2 of the College World Series finals had its fair share. With the showdown tied and no runs on the board, the Sooners attempted a squeeze bunt to take the lead — and it looked like John Spikerman laid down a beauty to score the game’s first run.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
ClutchPoints

Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal

The Cleveland Browns made a very bold decision by giving Deshaun Watson a guaranteed $230 million contract a few months ago, despite the ongoing legal case he’s involved in. While he has reached settlements with 20 of the 24 accusers, it appears the Browns organization never even cared to discuss his saga before deciding to […] The post Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

A 3-Team Baker Mayfield Quarterback Trade Is Being Floated

The Cleveland Browns have dug themselves into a deep hole this season. Cleveland probably severed its relationship with Baker Mayfield when acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Now the Browns will likely begin 2022 without either quarterback. The NFL is investigating Watson amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Fired On Wednesday

LIU has fired head men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons, according to reports. Firing your coach on June 29 is an interesting decision, but the Sharks already have a replacement ready to go: G-League Ignite program manager and former longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland. Strickland, a native of...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Class In 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State has been on a recruiting roll of late, and the Buckeyes' string of commitments has placed them atop the team rankings. Following tonight's pledge from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, Ohio State now has the No. 1 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes (256.79 total...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Monroe
Yardbarker

Miguel Cabrera Moves Up All-Time List With Latest Hit

It hasn’t been a smooth ride for the Detroit Tigers, but Miguel Cabrera continues to add to his already impressive resume. Earlier this season, Cabrera picked up hit No. 3,000 and became the only active player besides Albert Pujols to have reached that mark. But who said he was...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Orlando Pace's Son Lands Offer: College Football World Reacts

Landon Pace has landed an offer from his father's alma mater. Pace announced via his Twitter that he had received an offer from Ohio State. Pace is the son of Orlando Pace, who was an offensive tackle for the program from 1994-96. He then went on to play in the NFL for 13 seasons (12 of which were with the Rams) before making the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Angels reliever suffered big injury during brawl with Mariners

The wildest brawl of the MLB season so far has taken an unfortunate twist. Los Angeles Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad told reporters on Tuesday that reliever Archie Bradley suffered a fractured right elbow during Sunday’s brawl against the Seattle Mariners, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. Bradley has been placed on the IL and is expected to miss a couple months.
ANAHEIM, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Eddie Kingston On New AEW Signing: ‘I Don’t Trust The Guy’

Eddie Kingston isn’t the biggest fan of having to stand on the same side of the ring with an old wrestling rival at this week’s “Blood & Guts” edition of “AEW Dynamite.” Kingston spoke with Michigan Live ahead of “Dynamite” in Detroit and touched upon stepping into the cage for a brutal fight against the Jericho Appreciation Society this Wednesday.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock#Yankees#Royals Tigers#The Kansas City Royals#American#Bally Sports Detroit#Nbc Sports#Little League
thecomeback.com

Frustrated Mike Trout tells Angels reliever he’s tipping pitches

After Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Angels might consider asking Mike Trout if he wants to be the pitching coach. The Angels led 3-0 by were done in by a pair of five-run innings for Chicago. One came in the fifth innings, which gave the White Sox the lead. Two innings later, Chicago scored five innings to effectively put the game away. In the outfield, Trout noticed something — pitcher Elvis Peguero was tipping his pitches. It was clear to anyone watching the game that Trout was growing frustrated.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world upset about missed call in Aaron Judge at-bat

In his at-bat in the third inning of Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge struck out. One of the strikes caused something of an uproar. Judge offered at the first and third strike of the at-bat against Frankie Montas. So, there was no...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson Broadcasting News

Charissa Thompson is the latest media member to join Amazon Prime Video's crew for this upcoming NFL season. This move was officially announced on Tuesday. It was reported earlier this month that Thompson will be the host of Amazon's Thursday Night Football show. Erin Andrews of FOX Sports wasted no...
NFL
Front Office Sports

USFL to Touch Down in More Markets

Ahead of its inaugural championship this weekend, USFL chair Eric Shanks confirmed the league is returning for a second season in more markets. Shanks, who also serves as CEO and executive producer at Fox Sports, told Sports Business Journal that the league’s eight teams will play in two-to-four markets during the 2023 season. In its first season, all teams played in Birmingham, where the league’s office is located.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His 1 Biggest Concern For Michigan This Year

Michigan had a monumental 2021, ending an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State en route to a Big Ten title and the program's first College Football Playoff appearance. When speaking about the Wolverines at a charity golf event, per MLive's Aaron McMann, former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit wasn't bitter about seeing his former rival flourish. However, the College GameDay and new NFL commentator for Amazon's Thursday Night Football is interested to see how Jim Harbaugh's squad responds to significant roster turnover.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mashed

Each MLB Stadium's 2022 Offering, Worst To Best

Even though the season got off to a slightly delayed start thanks to the MLB lockout, baseball is back for the first almost-full season we've had in three years, and fans are flocking to stadiums across the country see their favorite teams. This means that stadium concessions, are also back in their full pre-pandemic glory, with each park trying to outdo each other to see who can offer the most over-the-top eats for fans who want more excitement than peanuts and Cracker Jack (or even Cracker Jill) have to offer.
MLB
GolfWRX

Pat Perez shuts down reporter with ultra blunt response at LIV presser

Whilst golfers are never meant to be politicians, the furore over the LIV Golf Series has meant players’ press conferences have created one hell of an uproar on social media. From Phil’s infamous comments to Rory’s disappointment over ‘duplicitous’ players, from the USGA permitting LIV players into the PGA...
GOLF
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
78K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy