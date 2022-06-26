Scattered storms and mild on Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milder conditions on Tuesday, but the chance for storms lingers. A cold front remains draped along the I-85 corridor today, leading to a divide in conditions across the western Carolinas. Behind the boundary, drier air has filtered in over the mountains, and should help to fend off most wet weather today beyond the low chance for an isolated afternoon storm. South of I-85, humid air remains in place, and combined with the presence of the cold front will leave a greater chance for isolated morning storms to continue and for new isolated storms to develop this afternoon. Highs regionwide will be held much lower, reaching the upper 70s in the mountains and around 80 degrees upstate. Pleasantly warm, but well below average for late-June!

