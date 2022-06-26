ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Scattered storms and mild on Monday

By Bryan Bachman
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered thunderstorms will bring some welcome rain to the region on Monday!. Chances for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will increase into this afternoon and evening. This will not be a day-long rain, but some beneficial downpours are expected in parts of the upstate that have...

www.foxcarolina.com

FOX Carolina

Humidity returns with increasing storm potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a short break on Tuesday, it’s back to muggy summertime weather today!. Like the past several days, morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine as we move toward midday. With that, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky. Organized severe weather is not expected, but as we saw on Monday, it is not out of the question for a storm or two to produce some damaging winds and hail. Highs will climb to the low and mid 80s, with an ESE wind around 4-8 mph, with stronger winds in thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Cooler Tuesday, storms hang in the forecast

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milder conditions on Tuesday, but the chance for storms lingers. A cold front remains draped along the I-85 corridor today, leading to a divide in conditions across the western Carolinas. Behind the boundary, drier air has filtered in over the mountains, and should help to fend off most wet weather today beyond the low chance for an isolated afternoon storm. South of I-85, humid air remains in place, and combined with the presence of the cold front will leave a greater chance for isolated morning storms to continue and for new isolated storms to develop this afternoon. Highs regionwide will be held much lower, reaching the upper 70s in the mountains and around 80 degrees upstate. Pleasantly warm, but well below average for late-June!
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Keeping your AC cool this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sarah Coldiron says her AC has been out since last Sunday. “It was right at the beginning of the heat wave last week,” she told FOX Carolina. “And it was hot. It’s been pretty awful.”. As a mom to young child and...
GREENVILLE, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Laurens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Laurens, or 5 miles south of Fountain Inn, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Laurens, Gray Court, Waterloo, Mountville, Fork Shoals, Princeton, Hickory Tavern, Fountain Inn, Cross Hill and Lake Greenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Greenville, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg; Union The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina Southwestern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Union County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 703 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Gaffney, or over Cowpens, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Pacolet, Cowpens, Mayo, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Croft State Park, Cedar Springs, Thicketty, Pauline and Buffalo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Western North Carolina, near Upstate, SC

BARKER HEIGHTS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Western North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit one mile of Barker Heights at 4:12 a.m. and had a depth of 8 kilometers, according to USGS. We’re told the earthquake was...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 6/30 @ 8AM

Attendees at a recent Greenville Drive game wrote letters that will be sent off to military members via Operation Gratitude. Highlighting what's happening this weekend. Grace Runkel has the details. Boating safety ahead of Fourth of July. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Deputies need help...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Firetruck crashes into tree in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Antioch Fire Department said a firetruck ran into a downed tree early Thursday morning in Blacksburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Antioch Road near Hambright Road. The Antioch Volunteer Fire Department said the firefighters were responding to a downed tree when the […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to “extensive fire” in Asheville, NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews are responding to a building fire on Montford Avenue. The department released information about the situation via Twitter on Tuesday night. This is a developing situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
FOX Carolina

Upstate gas prices continue to fall ahead of 4th of July holiday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The average price of gas in Greenville has fallen 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.32 per gallon as of Monday, officials said. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Greenville was priced at $3.89 per gallon Sunday while the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS reports two overnight earthquakes near Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) Reported that two earthquakes hit an area near Asheville on Saturday morning. Officials said the first earthquake happened around 10 miles north of Asheville at 12:16 a.m. The quake had a magnitude of 1.9 a and a depth of 1.24 miles.
greenvillejournal.com

Windy City Burgers to open in Greenville

Foodies have a new burger place to check out in downtown Greenville. Windy City Burgers, which was created through a partnership between Molly and Miles Ice Cream co-owner Nicole O’Brien and former Sassafras Southern Bistro owner Brant Kennedy, will open at 12 E. Coffee St. on June 28. The...
FOX Carolina

Downed powerlines causes part of Augusta Street to shut down

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that a portion of Augusta Street is shut down as crews work to clear powerlines down across the road. According to a tweet from the department, All lanes of Augusta Street are closed at Crystal Avenue.
GREENVILLE, SC

