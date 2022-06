The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate vehicle crashes Monday. The first incident happened at 1:08pm on Highway 30 and Orchard Avenue. Twenty-one-year-old Padyn Reep of Panama was traveling east on the highway in a 2004 Chrysler Sebring. Reep didn’t see a stopped 2018 Ford F-150 truck that was driven by 75-year-old Gary Fitzgerald of Texas and she rear-ended the truck. Fitzgerald and a passenger were taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance with minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and Reep was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO