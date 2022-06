Miami and New York City have most homes at risk of storm surge damage. According to CoreLogic's recently released 2022 Hurricane Report, nearly 7.8 million U.S. homes with more than $2.3 trillion in combined reconstruction cost value (RCV) are at risk of hurricane-related damages. The report also revealed nearly 33 million homes with nearly $10.5 trillion in combined RCV are at risk of hurricane-force wind damages. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA) forecasts an above-normal 2022 hurricane season with as many as 21 named storms and up to 10 hurricanes, three-to-six of which could be major hurricanes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO