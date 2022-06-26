ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

With Roe v. Wade overturned, a look at the impact in the Carolinas

WFAE
WFAE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday, the decision became official. Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. A federal right to an abortion is not protected. The announcement has come with...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Court allows SC to enforce more restrictive abortion law

A law restricting abortions in South Carolina after six weeks of pregnancy can take effect immediately in the state, a federal court ruled Monday. The U.S. District Court in South Carolina lifted its prior hold on the enforcement of a state law passed last year that bans most abortions if an ultrasound detects a so-called fetal heartbeat, usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRDW-TV

Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law went into effect Monday after an injunction blocking the law was removed. On Friday, June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, opening the way for state laws to legislate abortion bans. South Carolina passed a fetal heartbeat law, which previously had been blocked in 2021.
WFAE

Abortion providers in some states win reprieves in state courts

Abortion providers in Louisiana are preparing to resume procedures on Tuesday after a victory in state court. For the staff at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, it's been a chaotic few days. Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

McMaster prefers no abortions in SC as protesters converge on Statehouse

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster said June 28 that he "looks forward to the day we don't have abortions" but indicated he'd sign whatever the Legislature sends him. He indicated that he is willing to sign legislation that includes exceptions to an outright ban. "I look forward to the...
POLITICS
wspa.com

SC’s Fetal Heartbeat Law goes into effect

A federal court allowed South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law to go into effect Monday. Rep. Clyburn attends Upstate fundraiser for HBCUs, …. Alex Murdaugh, Curtis Smith indicted by State Grand …. Woman receives 25 years in ’21 fatal Greenville hit-and-run SC supt. of education among Tuesday runoff elections.
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

SEN. SCOTT: reacts to #SecretSleepers Leaked Call

"I haven't heard it, but I will say this that there's no doubt in South Carolina ... " (cont. below) "...hopefully this red wave continues around the country. People know that they can't win in South Carolina unless they are Republican. So, we have to be very careful in vetting our candidates through the Primary process. And, frankly, after you're elected - we should know how you vote. And, we want people of the GOP, the 'grand opportunity party', to reflect the values and the voting records that's consistent with our party and that's one of the ways we find a way to purge those folks who are finding ways to just pretend camouflage ... camouflage candidates should not be a part of our team."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Queen City News#Kaiser Health News#Khn
The Post and Courier

PalmettoPride announces grant to fund 25 watergoat trash collection systems across South Carolina

Columbia, SC (June 20, 2022) – PalmettoPride, South Carolina’s anti-litter organization, announced today a special grant to fund 25 WATERGOATS across South Carolina. The WATERGOAT trash collection systems are ideal for streams, canals and other small bodies of water, stopping trash and debris from flowing waters, thus preventing litter and plastic from entering our oceans.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WFAE

Michigan's Supreme Court weakened a case about Flint's toxic water against officials

People in Flint, Mich., are still seeking justice from a crisis that rocked the city in 2014. That's when the water supply became toxic with lead and bacteria poisoning. Some died, and many are still suffering the repercussions. And today, the state Supreme Court handed down a decision that has weakened a case against the officials who are allegedly responsible.
FLINT, MI
WFAE

Californians can vote to add abortion to the state's constitutional rights

Residents of California will be able to vote to add abortion rights to their state's constitution on their midterm election ballots in November. The state Assembly voted Monday to amend Article 1 of the California Constitution to say, "The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

An election denier in Colorado is running for secretary of state

One of the most watched races on primary day today isn't at the top of any state's ticket. It's Colorado's Republican contest for secretary of state. The question is whether a candidate who has become a champion of election fraud lies will have a shot at running the state's election system. We're joined now by Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland, who has been following the race. The candidate that's getting a lot of national attention, Bente, is Tina Peters, the Mesa County's Republican election clerk. Tell us more about Tina Peters.
COLORADO STATE
WBTW News13

South Carolina’s oldest cities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Why, South Carolina, your towns don’t look a day over 235! In fact, people have resided in the state for much, much longer. American Indians are estimated to have lived in the area for more than 11,000 years. The first white European settlement is believed to have been founded in […]
WFAE

Amtrak passenger recalls the trail derailment in Missouri

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Chad Hoffman, who was a passenger on the Amtrak train that derailed on Monday in Northeast Missouri. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Western North Carolina, near Upstate, SC

BARKER HEIGHTS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Western North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit one mile of Barker Heights at 4:12 a.m. and had a depth of 8 kilometers, according to USGS. We’re told the earthquake was...
TAYLORS, SC
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy