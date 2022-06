Once Kayin Lee decommitted from Georgia in February, Ohio State knew it had a chance to reconnect with its former priority cornerback target. Although Lee’s primary OSU recruiter, Kerry Coombs, was no longer on the coaching staff, Lee had always been intrigued by the Buckeyes even while committed to Georgia. It was only a matter of time before the Georgia cornerback gave his verbal to Ohio State, and finally pulled the trigger on Monday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO