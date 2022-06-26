Grand Canyon won’t seek volunteers to kill bison this fall

Videos leaked in January by Unicorn Riot, a left-wing nonprofit media organization, show that some of the 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho over the weekend had practiced marching, attack and defense drills in Zion National Park in southwest Utah. Members were arrested near a Pride Event on Saturday for allegedly conspiring to riot. Among them were six men from Utah, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The four videos, dated from late 2021, show at least nine Patriot Front members practicing drills with commands and formations for marching, and attacking a potential opponent who shouts “You f---ing fascists!” at them. Patriot Front, defined as a neo-Nazi fascist hate group by the Anti-Defamation League, is known to conduct “flash” demonstrations for propaganda in which they march through an area or event for 15 minutes and then leave quickly, like they did at the Lincoln Memorial in 2021.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO