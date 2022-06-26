ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Grand Canyon won’t seek volunteers to kill bison this fall

By Associated Press
newscenter1.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park has decided not to extend a pilot project this fall that used volunteers to kill...

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Yellowstone peak renamed: Old name 'offensive,' park service says

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park's Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an "offensive name" from America's first national park. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The...
LIFESTYLE
a-z-animals.com

Lake Mead Is So Low It’s Revealed An 1865 Ghost Town

Most people don’t know that Nevada is home to an underwater ghost town. While it’s true that Nevada is full of Wild West ghost towns, most of them were from the glory days of gold mining and westward expansion. However, St. Thomas is a ghost town unlike any...
NEVADA STATE
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
a-z-animals.com

Where Does The Colorado River Start and End?

The Colorado River is a major North American River that rises from the Rocky Mountains in the U.S. state of Colorado and flows into the Gulf of California. The river, at 1,450 miles long, is the sixth-longest river in the United States, flowing through seven U.S. states. The Colorado River basin covers 260,000 square miles, or about 8% of the continental United States. Famed for its spectacular canyons and whitewater rapids, it is one of the most important rivers in the Southwestern United States and northern Mexico. This long river drains a huge desert watershed that spans seven U.S. states and two Mexican states.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bison#Flagstaff
a-z-animals.com

Here are the 15 US States That Have Mountain Lions

Mountain lions (cougars, pumas, and more) are among the top predators that live in the United States. These powerful, majestic creatures once lived across much of the country but have since been killed or pushed out of most of it. Still, these resilient animals reside in secluded areas across the United States, with current data suggesting they may even be returning to their historical regions! Today, we are going to explore the 15 US states that have mountain lions, plus a few others that may have some. Let’s get started!
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Utah Faces an Environmental Catastrophe as the Great Salt Lake Continues to Dry Up

Here's what will happen if the Great Salt Lake, which has already decreased by two-thirds, continues to dry up:. The lake's flies and brine shrimp would die out - scientists say it could happen as early as this summer - posing a hazard to the 10 million migrating birds who visit the lake every year to dine on the small animals. Ski conditions would deteriorate in areas above Salt Lake City, a major source of revenue. The lake's profitable magnesium and other mineral exploitation may end.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
TheDailyBeast

Leaked Videos Show Patriot Front Members Practicing Drills in Utah National Park

Videos leaked in January by Unicorn Riot, a left-wing nonprofit media organization, show that some of the 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho over the weekend had practiced marching, attack and defense drills in Zion National Park in southwest Utah. Members were arrested near a Pride Event on Saturday for allegedly conspiring to riot. Among them were six men from Utah, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The four videos, dated from late 2021, show at least nine Patriot Front members practicing drills with commands and formations for marching, and attacking a potential opponent who shouts “You f---ing fascists!” at them. Patriot Front, defined as a neo-Nazi fascist hate group by the Anti-Defamation League, is known to conduct “flash” demonstrations for propaganda in which they march through an area or event for 15 minutes and then leave quickly, like they did at the Lincoln Memorial in 2021.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Which States Rely on the Colorado River?

For almost all of human history, we have relied on rivers for many different things. From travel to food to new technological uses, rivers have always provided humans with the resources needed to survive – and the Colorado River is no exception. While we may not need it for travel anymore, keep reading to learn just what states rely on the Colorado River and why.
COLORADO STATE
eenews.net

Reclamation, which tamed rivers, marks a dry 120th birthday

In its heyday, the Bureau of Reclamation was the darling of the Interior Department: It built hundreds of dams, taming the arid West and its wild rivers first for agriculture and then for major cities. For a time in the wake of World War II, the bureau even claimed more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden administration approves $9M for sagebrush projects in Idaho, across the West

The federal government has committed to spending nearly $1 million on six projects designed to protect and restore sagebrush habitat in Idaho.  Earlier this month, Department of Interior and Biden administration officials announced they are spending more than $9 million per year over the next five years on sagebrush habitat projects affecting Idaho and seven […] The post Biden administration approves $9M for sagebrush projects in Idaho, across the West appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy