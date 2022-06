BOSTON -- It is official now. General manager Don Sweeney has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Boston Bruins.Team president Cam Neely had said at his season-ending press conference that the team was looking to extend Sweeney, and that became official on Monday. Terms for Sweeney's new pact where not disclosed in the team's announcement. "Having had the pleasure of working closely with Don for more than a decade, I've seen firsthand his tireless work ethic when it comes to all facets of front office management," Neely said in Monday's release. "He remains committed to doing whatever it takes to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO