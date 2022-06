ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Voting for the primaries is still underway here in New York. Polls opened early this morning and will be closing at nine tonight, but what about early voting? According to Erica Smitka, Deputy Director at The League of Women Voters, around 180,000 people showed up to the polls for early voting this year. There are 8.5 million registered voters in New York, but how many New Yorkers will actually show up to the polls?

