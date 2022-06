When it comes to cars sold at auction, Ferrari is breaking record after record. In fact, except for the $142.9 million Mercedes 300 SLR, Ferrari is on the top of the list of the most expensive cars in the world. This 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider set to be auctioned by the auction house RM Sotheby in Monterey, California, in August 2022 will most likely be no exception. Only two units were ever built, and this particular one was driven by Carroll Shelby himself in the prime of his career.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO