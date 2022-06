Kansas Athletics has announced that season tickets for the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball season are now available. There are a variety of seat locations available throughout the venue with tickets starting at just $500. The home schedule features contests against Indiana, Seton Hall and the always competitive and exciting Big 12 schedule. The full non-conference schedule can be found below. Don’t miss the chance to lock-in your seats today in the greatest venue in all of College Basketball cheering on the REIGNING NATIONAL CHAMPIONS. Click “Purchase Now” to view a map detailing open inventory or click “Request Information” to submit your information to be contacted directly from the KU Athletics Ticket Office to discuss options. All Sports Combo Passes for students are also on sale now. For just $175, students get access to home football and men’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season. All Sports Combo Passes can be purchased on Enroll & Pay by selecting “Manage Classes” and “Select Optional Campus Fees,” or in person at the Kansas Ticket Office located on the southeast corner of Allen Fieldhouse, Monday – Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO