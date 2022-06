Some Marion and Clinton County residents will vote in different locations in Tuesday’s primary election. Marion County Clerk Steve Fox says residents in Centralia precincts five, six, and seven will now vote at the City Hope Church Cafe at the old Centralia High School at 1000 East Third. In the past, the three precincts voted at the First United Methodist Church. In Romine Township, the new voting location is the Donoho Prairie Christian Church at 7405 Exchange Road. The township formerly voted at the Romine Township Building.

CLINTON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO