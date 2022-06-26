ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood train collision leaves 3 dead, victims identified

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

This story has been updated to reflect the injury count provided by BNSF.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three people died and five more were injured after a car collided with a train near the 3000 block of Orwood Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the East Contra Costa Fire District (ECCFD) and the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Company (BNSF).

The three individuals killed in the crash have been identified as Mercedes Regalado, 51, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 72, of Dixon; and Julia Mondragon, 41, also of Dixon.

The collision occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. when a vehicle collided with an Amtrak Train. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to ECCFD.

Two adults were transported by ground to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown. One child was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital and their condition is also unknown at this time.

BNSF tells KRON4 that approximately five other people were injured. ECCFD tells KRON4 that police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 3 victims killed in Brentwood Amtrak train crash identified

BRENTWOOD -- An Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people Sunday afternoon at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries."East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District public information officer Steve Aubert said the call came in at 1:01 p.m. The tracks are owned by BNSF Railway. The collision occurred in the 3000 block of Orwood Road on a dirt road."It's not uncommon that we've had accidents at that crossing," Aubert said.The train stopped shortly after the collision. None of the 85 people...
BRENTWOOD, CA
