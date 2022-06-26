Cordova shooting sends man to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Cordova left a man in critical condition Sunday.
Police responded at 1:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of Steeplebrook Drive. The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital.
Police say the victim knows the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
