Memphis, TN

Cordova shooting sends man to hospital

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Cordova left a man in critical condition Sunday.

Police responded at 1:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of Steeplebrook Drive. The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital.

Police say the victim knows the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

One killed in shooting on Crump Blvd.

