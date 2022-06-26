ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pro-choice rally held in downtown Texarkana

KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Texas - Advocates for abortion rights held a rally Sunday morning in downtown Texarkana. The demonstration was organized by a local group called, Pro-Choice Texarkana. The demonstrators gathered downtown to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Many of the protesters say the court's...

