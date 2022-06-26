ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Jeremiah Telander commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
2023 linebacker prospect Jeremiah Telander has committed to Tennessee.

Telander announced his commitment to the Vols on Sunday.

“All glory to God for all my opportunities, thank you to my family and all the coaches that have helped me through this process,” Telander said. “I am committed to the University of Tennessee.”

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Telander is from Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Georgia.

Tennessee has 12 commitments for its 2023 recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter and Telander.

CBS 46

3 UGA players make All-American team

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs landed three players on the 2022 Walter Camp Football Foundation preseason All-American team. Tight End Brock Bowers joined two members of the Bulldog’s top-rated defense. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo gave the Bulldogs three first-teamers. Ringo...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart taking note of Georgia quarterback leadership development

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows better than anyone that only four of the 18 game captains who served the Bulldogs during the 2021 season return. It’s a short, but obvious list of returning game captains:. • FS Christopher Smith. • OLB Nolan Smith. • WR Kearis...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Tyler Williams: The thrill ride from third-string QB to All-American WR to priority Georgia target

Tyler Williams has repped out four official visits this month. He just completed a trip to check out Texas A&M. He also saw Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina this month. When the Arch Manning news dropped last week, perhaps the biggest aftershocks from that news was just how that decision might affect UGA with All-American WR targets Hykeem Williams and Tyler Williams.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Vols#Gainesville High School
styleblueprint.com

This Georgia Home Defines ‘Woodsy Chic’

From state parks, nature centers, and a botanical garden to visual arts centers and historic monuments, Gainesville, GA, has scenery in spades. Not to be confused with the town in Florida of the same name, this Gainesville is a significantly less-populated area that boasts that wonderfully charming Southern small-town feel. It even earned the moniker “Hospitality Capital of the World” when it hosted the 1996 Olympic rowing and kayaking events. Situated by Lake Lanier at the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills, Gainesville offers a heavily wooded area with outdoor adventure, water recreation galore, and homes worth putting on your radar.
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Intercept

Atlanta’s Gang Indictment Takes On an Institution

Jeffery Lamar Williams — the celebrated Atlanta trap recording artist better known as Young Thug — walked into Fulton County Jail in May to a standing ovation. The arrest was an event. The jail, on Rice Street, shut down the intake of other arrestees to process him in. Atlanta’s city-contracted wrecker service diverted all its trucks to haul his many cars out of the rented property in Buckhead where police found him May 9. The entire city paused to take inventory on the massive gang arrest, with 27 other people — including a second superstar rapper, Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens.
ATLANTA, GA
