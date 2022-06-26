Watch: Angels, Mariners benches clear for brawl

Los Angeles Angels players hold back Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford during a benches clearing brawl in the second inning at Angel Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners had a lengthy brawl Sunday after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning.

Winker took a few steps toward Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz on the mound before turning to march toward the Los Angeles dugout. After he broke free from the umpire who was holding him back, Winker continued his charge and both benches cleared for a brawl with both teams throwing punches.

Three players were ejected from each team, including Wantz and Winker, as well as both managers.

Tensions had been building between Los Angeles and Seattle after Mariners outfielder Justin Upton was hit in the head just over a week ago. On Saturday night, Angels star outfielder Mike Trout was nearly hit in the head by a pitch but managed to get out of the way.