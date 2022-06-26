ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

McClanahan strikes out 10, Rays beat Pirates 4-2 for sweep

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1aQc_0gMm3RVG00
McClanahan strikes out 10, Rays beat Pirates 4-2 for sweep Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, front left, talks with Daniel Vogelbach in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan struck out 10 over seven innings, Tampa Bay had a three-run seventh keyed by an overturend call and the Rays completed a three-game sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2.

McClanahan allowed one run and four hits, and had 10 strikoeouts, lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.77 ERA and grabbing the big league lead in strikeouts with 123.

The Rays took a 4-1 lead in the seventh on Ji-Man Choi’s run-scoring double and RBI singles by Josh Lowe and Isaac Paredes off Anthony Banda, who replaced Tyler Beede (0-1) with one on and two outs.

White Sox give 7-year-old cancer patient a chance to run bases In a sweet moment, Beau Dowling got low-fives and high-fives from Orioles and White Sox players as he circled the bases. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Brewers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Rays

Milwaukee Brewers (42-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-32, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Rays: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -119, Brewers +100; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game road win...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

Oakland Athletics (25-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (54-20, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (3-7, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: JP Sears (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -200, Athletics +172; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, PA
Chicago, IL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
numberfire.com

Hoy Park not in Pirates' Sunday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Hoy Park is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Park is being replaced at third base by Ke'Bryan Hayes versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 45 plate appearances this season, Park has a .211 batting average with a .651 OPS, 2 home...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Yu Chang absent from Monday lineup

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Yu Chang as a starter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Chang will sit out Monday's game while Hoy Park starts at second base and bats ninth against Washington. Our models project Chang to make 80 more plate appearances this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Tyler Beede
Person
Josh Lowe
FOX Sports

Rays SS Wander Franco returns from quadriceps injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 23 games with a right quadriceps strain. The 21-year old was the No. 2 hitter in Sunday’s lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Franco was hitting .270 with nine homers...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Pirates' Diego Castillo batting sixth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Castillo will start in right field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Bligh Madris moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castillo for 9.2 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Rays' Taylor Walls sitting for Sunday series finale

The Tampa Bay Rays did not list Taylor Walls in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Walls will sit out Sunday's game with Wander Franco (quad) making his return to the lineup. Franco will bat second and cover shortstop while Walls catches a breather. Walls has made...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy