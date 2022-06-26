Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Soren McKee (Team Willamette)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Soren McKee

Number: 41

Position: K / P

Height: 6’0

Weight: 180

High School / Class: Summit 2022

H.S. Coach: Corben Hyatt

College: Undecided

Soren started playing football his freshman year and started on varsity all four years at Summit High School. He is a three-time All-Conference kicker and two-time All-Conference punter. Last season, Soren was selected as the 1st team All-State kicker and punter. He broke the Summit record for most field goals made in a season (nine) and career (19). During the fall, Soren also started for the Storm boys soccer team. They won the state championship. Soren was voted 2nd team All-State goalkeeper and Summit was ranked No. 7 in the country. Soren has a 3.9 GPA and will graduate with an Honors Diploma. Off the field, Soren enjoys spending time with family and friends, golfing, snowboarding and traveling.

