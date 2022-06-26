ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Stars Take Part in UM Football's Legends Camp

By Gabe Glassman, NBC 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a busy day on the campus of the University of Miami this weekend as the best high school football prospects had the opportunity to show their skills off in front of UM legends. Former 'Canes stars like Jaelan Phillips and Michael Irvin along with current assistant coach...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas, Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage ranked among nation’s top 20 teams

The latest MaxPreps preseason football rankings were released this week, and three Broward County teams were listed within the top 20 in the entire nation. St. Thomas Aquinas, Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage are the three Broward County programs leading the way in MaxPreps’ latest list of top 100 teams across the country. The Raiders are the highest-ranked of the bunch at No. 5, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Four-star QB Jaden Rashada commits to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes snagged their highest-rated quarterback in the 2023 class on Sunday afternoon, as four-star recruit Jaden Rashada announced his commitment to Miami live on CBS Sports HQ after an official visit to Coral Gables last week. “Miami just felt like home when I went there the second time,”...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Miami Hurricanes recruit hauls in $9.5 million NIL deal after turning down $11 million to go to Florida

Quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada is set for a massive payday before he even steps foot on a college football field. According to On3 Sports, the Miami Hurricanes dropped a stupendous amount of money to lure in the 4-star recruit, who snubbed Florida in the process. Rashada agreed to a $9.5 million NIL with Miami booster […] The post Miami Hurricanes recruit hauls in $9.5 million NIL deal after turning down $11 million to go to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Gator Country

Jean says the Florida Gators are his leader following his official visit

The Florida Gators hosted three official visitors on campus this weekend including one of their top receiver targets. Receiver Andy Jean (6-1, 180, Miami, FL. Northwestern) was on campus and enjoyed getting to know the coaches on a personal level. “The highlights were talking to the coaches,” Jean said of...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Original Hot Dog Factory Comes to Miami

The hot dog restaurant known for its cameos on Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta has made its way to Miami. On July 11, the Original Hot Dog Factory will open its first Florida location just in time to celebrate National Hot Dog Month. The Original Hot Dog Factory opened...
MIAMI, FL
franchising.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory Opening 25th Location In Miami

Atlanta-Based Restaurant Set to Open in Hialeah Next Month. June 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // Atlanta, Georgia - The Original Hot Dog Factory is proud to announce that they are opening their 25th location in Miami next month (National Hot Dog Month/July). This location will be in Hialeah at: 8583 NW 186th Street.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

José Milton Foundation pledges $4.5M to Belen Jesuit School

Belen Jesuit school has announced that the José Milton Foundation has pledged $4.5 million to the school. The donation will go toward fulfilling the goals laid out in the new Strategic Plan designed to advance the vision and direction of the school. This gift represents the largest single donation made to the school to date. To commemorate this gift, the main school building will be named in honor of the foundation.
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Walt Disney World Cancels Brightline Station at Disney Springs

A Disney representative confirms that the mouse has derailed the Brightline station set to open at Disney Springs. ‘Downtown Disney’ is now ‘Disney Springs’ at Walt Disney World Resort. The new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station, but Brightline will still connect Miami...
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant brings island cuisine to Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

Dining at the new Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant is a fully immersive experience. “I’m very big on environment,” says Monique Clarke Brown, who co-owns the fast-casual Fort Lauderdale eatery with her husband, Alexis Brown. “Dining is an experience. It’s not just a food being served in a room that’s a box. What am I hearing? What am I seeing? What am I smelling? “So for me, I was like, all ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at SUGARCANE raw bar grill

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. Located at the heart of Midtown Miami, just a few blocks from the popular Wynwood District, is one of our favourite foodie spots in the city. SUGARCANE raw bar grill has been a Miami institution for over a decade and still stands strong as a crowd favourite. The inviting and stylish eatery boasts a lush and inviting outdoor area, rustic and relaxed interiors, and an irresistible global menu perfect for sharing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

City of Miami's top cop Manuel Morales accused of corruption

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is facing alarming allegations.He's accused of corruption, retaliation and a slew of unethical activities.On Tuesday, Morales acknowledged the allegations, which were made by two Miami Police Department officers.He called the accusations "baseless and meritless."Here's his full statement:"I am aware of the meritless allegations being made by two members of the department against our agency, my staff, and me."The two employees received notice of intent to issue discipline stemming from an internal investigation and unfortunately, it appears that they have chosen to make baseless accusations to preemptively mitigate any discipline at the expense of the department's reputation and our members' morale. "I take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and I look forward to and welcome the appropriate outside agency to conduct any investigation deemed necessary. I pledge to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure a transparent process that reveals the truth, clears the department and myself of any wrongdoing, and allows us to put this distraction behind us so we can get back to the department's mission of keeping our community safe."
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Miami From Destroying Homeless People's Property

One day in the spring of 2021, Miami resident Latoyla Yasheen Cooper-Levy attended an orientation session for a new job. When she returned to the homeless encampment where she'd lived for three years, all her belongings were gone. She'd left everything inside her tent, organized in a way that would...
MIAMI, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Religion News: New rabbi welcomed at Temple Beth El

Temple Beth El of Boca Raton continues to grow and planned to welcome Rabbi Elana Rabishaw as its fourth full-time rabbi on July 1. She will join the clergy team that includes Rabbis Dan Levin, Jessica Spitalnic Mates and Greg Weisman, Cantor Lori Brock, and cantorial soloists Michelle Auslander Cohen and Jake Harris.
BOCA RATON, FL

