Path for Rockets to buyout John Wall is materializing

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
Houston Rockets guard John Wall. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets may soon have a route for buying out pricey veteran point guard John Wall, Marc Stein writes in his newest Substack report.

Stein notes that the 31-year-old Wall, a former five-time All-Star with the Wizards, has played in just 72 regular season contests since the 2017-18 NBA season.

The rebuilding Rockets opted to not play a nominally-healthy Wall as a back-up behind starters Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. for a single minute during the 2021-22 season.

Last week, Wall picked up his $47.4M player option for the 2022-23 season. Assuming that Houston cannot find a buyer for the final season of Wall’s lucrative maximum salary, Stein indicates that there are “serious murmurs” the team could begin discussing a buyout agreement with the 6-foot-3 guard. How much of his contract Wall is willing to give up in buyout talks could be a sticking point.

Stein reiterates that the Clippers and Heat remain interested in Wall’s services should he reach a buyout deal. Both teams have been floated as possible Wall destinations for a while. In a new wrinkle, Stein also reports that another star-studded club, the Lakers, could be considering adding Wall following a buyout.

Comments / 2

 

John Wall, Rockets agree to byout

Wall’s agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports is meeting with Rockets GM Rafael Stone on Tuesday to complete the buyout, sources told Haynes. There had been momentum toward a buyout or trade after Wall picked up his $47.4M player option for the 2022-23 season last week. The size of Wall’s contract made it very difficult to find a suitable trade partner.
