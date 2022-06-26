Police investigating apparent suicide at Boynton Beach Mall

The Boynton Beach Police Department is currently searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a woman on Monday. The victim identified as Iyanni Jackson was shot and killed along Ocean Breeze Circle around 1:10 a.m. Authorities say bullets pierced through the home’s wall, garage door, and also...
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene tape is up in two neighborhoods in Riviera Beach as police investigate a shooting. CBS12 News crews at the scene see a vehicle in a field roped off by yellow tape. The scene is at West 24th and Avenue E. A second...
RIVIERA BEACH- Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and shooting in the 2300 block of Avenue E on Tuesday afternoon. Officials tell our partners at WPTV the vehicles were involved in a chase that began near West 23rd Street and Avenue E and ended when they collided with a tree.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating two separate robberies that possibly involved the same suspect. The first robbery occurred around 8:45 a.m. May 29 in the 1700 block of Southwest 35th Avenue. According to authorities, a man grabbed a woman’s necklace and “forcefully removed it from...
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 41-year-old woman has died as a result of what started as a chase that ultimately ended with a shooting and crash in Riviera Beach, according to family members. Loved ones identified the victim as Zequi Poole, who is described as a loving mother...
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are warning residents to be vigilant after several vehicles were targeted in Pembroke Pines. Video shows what appears to be four males, Monday night, checking for unlocked cars in an attempt to steal what they could get their hands on. It happened at the...
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting in South Bay. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near 12th Avenue. The victim has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. The sheriff's office says it has no motive or suspects in...
BOYNTON BEACH — A woman died of multiple gunshot wounds early Monday, said Boynton Beach police, who are investigating her death as a homicide. Officers responded to reports of gunshots at a home on Ocean Breeze Circle, off Seacrest Boulevard north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, at about 1 a.m. and found the woman inside. Responders drove her to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
BOYNTON BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found a decaying body along a canal in suburban Boynton Beach on Sunday afternoon. Deputies reported finding the body at about 3:45 p.m. along the 10000 block of 90th Street South, about 1.5 miles northwest of the intersection of State Road 7 and Boynton Beach Boulevard.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 58-year-old man to face charges after a drunk-driving crash that killed a 23-year-old man earlier this year in Fort Lauderdale. David Humphreys, of Wilton Manors, was driving a 2018 McLaren sportscar at 65 mph in a 35 mph zone when he lost control, and struck a barricade, and a tree at about 1:10 a.m., on Feb. 6, police said.
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 39-year-old woman who went missing in Margate and has been described as endangered. According to Margate Police, Patricia Jane Conatser was last seen in a silver Toyota Tacoma bearing the Florida tag number 36AVEI around 6:55 p.m., Monday.
BOYNTON BEACH — A dead male was found in a car in suburban Boynton Beach on Saturday night, and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating his death as a homicide. Deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road in the Reserve at Ashley Lake development. Upon arriving, they found the dead male in a vehicle.
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested following accusations of flashing his gun outside a bar in Wilton Manors. The incident happened outside Gym Bar, located in the 2200 block of Wilton Drive, Friday night. “He was cursing and started threatening people that he lost his cellphone and...
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in two different counties are now investigating after people found anti-Semitic flyers strewn throughout neighborhoods in Vero Beach and Boca Raton. Residents of the Boca del Mar neighborhood in Boca Raton woke up Tuesday morning to find the flyers in front of nearly every...
