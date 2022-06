CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is open for the first summer session of Captain School at the Antique Boat Museum located in Clayton. Instructors for the school will be Captain Tom Trovato and Captain Daniel Voth who will guide the courses necessary to secure a captain’s license. During the session, the Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessels, Masters Upgrade and Towering Endorsement courses will be offered.

CLAYTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO