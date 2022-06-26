ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That’s a wrap on the 2021-2022 season for the Erie Philharmonic

By Jordana Elder
The curtain has closed on the Erie Philharmonic’s latest season with a grand finale.

The final concert for the Philharmonic’s 2021-2022 season took place on Sunday afternoon at the Warner Theatre.

This concert featured more than 200 musicians on stage, as well as the Erie Philharmonic Chorus.

The concert also marked the debut of the Wurlitzer Theatre organ.

Newsmaker: Over 200 musicians, and two vocalists to perform at Erie Philharmonic season finale

The executive director of the Erie Philharmonic said that this type of show would not have been possible without the renovations to the theatre.

“We’re so thankful that the renovations worked. We’re thankful everyone came through with us this whole crazy season. To see over 200 musicians making music on stage at one time is really special. It shows off just how glorious this new Warner Theatre is,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

The 2022-2023 season will begin in October.

