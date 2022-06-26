Advocates rally around abortion rights in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville was one of three cities in Alabama that provided abortions under Roe v. Wade. Now, after the Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year precedent, those services have stopped.

Many abortion-rights supporters in Huntsville took to the city square in protest Sunday morning. It’s no secret the majority of Alabama politicians have long favored banning abortions in almost all cases.

“It’s their choice, and it’s scary because if I have a miscarriage, I might get legally prosecuted. If I cannot carry a child, I might not get the healthcare. And all my friends are crying and we’re screaming and we’re angry and we’re sad and we’re devastated. And we feel like second-class citizens,” Huntsville resident Raven Rice stated. “It means going to these protests. It means creating the conversation with co-workers and friends and relatives and especially writing representatives and letting them know that we’re going to fight.”

Still, hundreds of reproductive rights protesters in Huntsville took to the Madison County courthouse on Sunday to oppose the Supreme Court’s ruling and demand another path.

Huntsville native Vera Vergara said, “Alabama needs to be able to like every other state have safe and affordable abortions and healthcare. Just healthcare in general. That is what we want.”

Mallory Hagan, a Democratic candidate for Alabama State House District 25, told News 19, “For us, sharing our voice and making sure that people know that we don’t stand for this and that our lawmakers in Alabama – since it’s left up to the states – need to know that it is an important issue to us.”

With the power of restricting the ability to terminate a pregnancy now fully in the hands of the state capitol, these advocates and attendees say giving up is not an option.

“We need to get people to vote. Voting is very important. And maybe we can get some people in office who are pro-choice.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.