ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Advocates rally around abortion rights in Huntsville

By Samson Tamijani
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lh0d0_0gMm0gtu00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville was one of three cities in Alabama that provided abortions under Roe v. Wade. Now, after the Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year precedent, those services have stopped.

Many abortion-rights supporters in Huntsville took to the city square in protest Sunday morning. It’s no secret the majority of Alabama politicians have long favored banning abortions in almost all cases.

Huntsville abortion clinic turns away patients after Roe decision

“It’s their choice, and it’s scary because if I have a miscarriage, I might get legally prosecuted. If I cannot carry a child, I might not get the healthcare. And all my friends are crying and we’re screaming and we’re angry and we’re sad and we’re devastated. And we feel like second-class citizens,” Huntsville resident Raven Rice stated. “It means going to these protests. It means creating the conversation with co-workers and friends and relatives and especially writing representatives and letting them know that we’re going to fight.”

Still, hundreds of reproductive rights protesters in Huntsville took to the Madison County courthouse on Sunday to oppose the Supreme Court’s ruling and demand another path.

Huntsville native Vera Vergara said, “Alabama needs to be able to like every other state have safe and affordable abortions and healthcare. Just healthcare in general. That is what we want.”

Mallory Hagan, a Democratic candidate for Alabama State House District 25, told News 19, “For us, sharing our voice and making sure that people know that we don’t stand for this and that our lawmakers in Alabama – since it’s left up to the states – need to know that it is an important issue to us.”

Woman to receive youthful offender hearing in Red Bay baby’s death

With the power of restricting the ability to terminate a pregnancy now fully in the hands of the state capitol, these advocates and attendees say giving up is not an option.

“We need to get people to vote. Voting is very important. And maybe we can get some people in office who are pro-choice.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 4

Fae Fae
2d ago

Abortions should have never been paid for with US Tax Dollars. now some think it's birth control. that's why it's gone. plus it's murder

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

At least 70 ballots cast for the wrong race

‘Negotiations are on the table’ for Alabamian captured by Russian Forces. The idea that negotiations could be on the table is a major shift from last week when the Kremlin said that a trial and the death penalty were possibilities. Housing market growing, but slowing down. Updated: 7 hours...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Society
Huntsville, AL
Government
WHNT-TV

Husband and wife team takes the helm at Huntsville Salvation Army

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Salvation Army in Huntsville was founded more than half a century ago. Monday, some new faces are joining the organization. The husband and wife team, Mark and Chiffonia Smith are taking the helm. The corps officers have more than 36 years of experience with the Salvation Army.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Local citizens split over Roe v. Wade

Some local residents said the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday will protect God-given life, but others said the Supreme Court's ruling denies women control of their bodies, could force rape victims to give birth and doesn't guarantee "quality of life" for a child. “I feel like you should...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mallory Hagan
altoday.com

Three projects announced for North Alabama funded from Tyson spill lawsuit

Three projects funded by a settlement with Tyson farms will give recreational boaters, paddlers, and fishermen better access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. On Saturday, local leaders visited sites in Colony and Garden City in Cullman County and the Forks in the River site near the Walker County town of Sipsey – and offered details unique to all three projects.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Roe V Wade#Protest#The Supreme Court#Democratic
WAAY-TV

100-year-old Huntsville tree faces the ax

Huntsville deemed the tree a public safety issue and began to cut it down last week but stopped after neighbors asked for a second opinion. Fate of historic Huntsville Five Points oak tree is unclear after outrage over plans to cut it down. The city of Huntsville started to cut...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NBC News

How abortion access has changed already in many states

In Huntsville, Alabama, Director Dalton Johnson says his clinic saw about 30 patients a day, some women even crossing state lines for services there. But with the end of Roe v Wade, some states including Alabama, now consider abortion illegal. Providers have stopped services in at least three other states for fear of prosecution. Doctors in Arkansas can face up to 10 years in prison if they perform the procedure. Black women comprise 38% of Mississippi’s population but account for 74% of the state’s abortions, showing how certain communities will be disproportionately affected by the historic ruling.June 25, 2022.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Inaugural Trans Pride Event Welcomed in Huntsville

Today in Huntsville, community members gathered for Alabama's first Trans Pride day event. The event offered education opportunities so attendees could both celebrate and learn more about what support groups exist in the community.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy