Plano, TX

Plano business briefs: NTPA film premieres, Cheer Athletics relocates and more

By Staff report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheer Athletics, a Plano-based cheerleading program with locations across the United States, announced in a press release on Thursday that its corporate headquarters and flagship gym would be relocated to the Plano Commerce Center II campus. “Digitality” to premiere today. “Digitality,” a student film that will be North...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Orthopedic Specialists opens new office in Fort Worth's Alliance area

The staff at Texas Orthopedic Specialists is available at the new office in the Alliance area. (Courtesy Texas Orthopedic Specialists) Texas Orthopedic Specialists opened a new Alliance location June 20 at 3301 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. The office is a team of subspecialty doctors and fellowship-trained surgeons. It offers hip, knee, shoulder, hand and upper extremity, and foot and ankle services. In addition, it offers joint replacement and sport medicine services. 817-540-4477. www.txortho.net.
FORT WORTH, TX
Frisco community profile: Meet Jason Young, the brains behind Verona Villa

Traces of Jason Young's impact can be seen across Frisco. After 17 years in corporate America, he became the creator and owner of Verona Villa, a special event venue that hosts a variety of events and that has helped nonprofits raise over $2 million since 2016. He also runs programming for the Nack Theater in Frisco's Rail District and was most recently appointed chairman of the Frisco Arts Foundation.
FRISCO, TX
Stoner-Themed Sandwich Shop Cheba Hut Opens in Fort Worth

A Colorado-based marijuana-inspired sandwich shop chain, Cheba Hut, opened Monday at the former Super Chix location on 8th Avenue. The “toasted” sandwich sub-joint concept is famous for its flirtation with cannabis and relaxed environment. It features more than two dozen sub sandwiches as well as Rice Krispy treats, salads, and even munchies and brownies. The themed sandwiches include Magic Mushroom, Power Plant, Sensei Kush, and more creative infused names.
FORT WORTH, TX
Plano community profile: Esther Liu works dream job as flight attendant

Esther Liu is a flight attendant for Envoy Air and a Plano resident of 22 years. How did you get into your line of work as a flight attendant?. I've only been a flight attendant for six months. It was my "dream" job when I was younger. During COVID, I got burnt out from the work-from-home lifestyle and applied on a whim. I previously worked a corporate 9-to-5 for five years.
Local Profile

Ultimate Sports Bar Meets Delightful Restaurant

Located at The Star in Frisco, City Works Eatery & Pour House is the ultimate sports bar and restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There are a lot of reasons you may want to plan a visit, but we’ve narrowed it down to some of the best for you here.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage now open in Plano

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage opened its new Plano location June 13. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Ford’s Garage opened June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant is in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s website, Ford’s Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Optometrist business Focus on Eyes sold to new owner in Richardson

Focus on Eyes plans to hold a grand reopening July 11 at 101 S. Coit Road, Ste. 343 in Richardson after minor renovations and an ownership change. (Courtesy Focus on Eyes) Optometrist business Focus on Eyes got new ownership March 1. The previous owner, Dr. Karen Pressburger, recently retired and sold the optometrist office to Dr. Vasantha Kaukuntla. Focus on Eyes is located at 101 S. Coit Road, Ste. 343, Richardson, in Dal Rich Towne Square. The business offers services to children as young as 1. It also offers myopia management treatment to help children with nearsighted vision. Ownership plans to hold a grand reopening July 11 after minor renovations at the business. 972-644-2020. www.focus-on-eyes.business.site.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Olive Blossom Boutique now open in downtown Grapevine

The Olive Blossom Boutique is now open on Main Street in Grapevine. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Olive Blossom Boutique opened this spring at 340 S. Main St. in downtown Grapevine. The boutique features classic and contemporary women’s clothing, including dresses, jeans, jewelry and more. Inventory in the store is always changing, and The Olive Blossom Boutique is offering new styles for summer, according to its website. 817-722-6075. https://oliveblossomboutique.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CultureMap Dallas

2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best bang-for-your-buck colleges

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Forney Mom Overcomes Loss To Follow Her Dreams

NBC 5 is highlighting Something Good that so many college students have overcome throughout the pandemic – achieving the impossible in honor of those we love. Ashley Cox of Forney shared with us her journey to get her music degree at A&M Commerce. She juggled online classes at the...
FORNEY, TX

