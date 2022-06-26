Plano business briefs: NTPA film premieres, Cheer Athletics relocates and more

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage opened its new Plano location June 13. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Ford’s Garage opened June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant is in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s website, Ford’s Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.

