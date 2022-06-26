ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Is America in a downward spiral of political violence?

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Nichols identifies some of the reasons why threats, intimidation and acts of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Laura Ingraham calls for America to cut its losses with GOP establishment and more

Laura Ingraham called on the United States to cut its losses with establishment Republicans and more in Wednesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: We need to cut our losses with the GOP establishment… Last year, [the GOP establishment] signed on to an idiotic infrastructure bill, and now many of the same senators are signing on to a gun control bill. Fourteen Republicans in all, led by John Cornyn of Texas. They're giving Biden a victory and infringing on the rights of law-abiding Americans. The legislation is 80 pages long and last night, a vote was called just hours after the text was even released. It's a complete travesty, and it's one more step on the road to a gun ban…
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Violence#United States#Spiral#Election
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Primetimer

Mika Brzezinski Tried to Burn Her Script On-Air, Forever Changing Cable News

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The honeymoon is over for new CNN president Chris Licht, who got the job earlier this year after Jeff Zucker was shown the door. Zucker, a favorite of CNN talent, was supposed to be the one who guided everyone over the rainbow bridge as they said goodbye to one conglomerate (WarnerMedia) and hello to its even larger successor (Warner Discovery). Zucker, it was thought, would also help smooth the transition to new CEO David Zaslav, a notorious budget hawk who favors cheap reality shows.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Examiner

A mass exodus from the Democrats' America

As the Washington Examiner reported this week, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to arrest the trend of people fleeing large cities in liberal coastal states for more pleasant and orderly locales, particularly in the Mountain West and the Sun Belt. A mixture of unreasonable pandemic restrictions,...
HOMELESS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy