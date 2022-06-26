ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Virginia police are investigating vandalism of a pregnancy center following the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

By Jalen Beckford
 3 days ago
Lynchburg police responded to a property damage call at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center on Saturday morning, where officers found graffiti spray painted on the building and multiple broken windows, the department said in a news...

WDBJ7.com

Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Victoria Chuah is the new Miss Virginia. She accepted her crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Saturday night in Roanoke. Chuah came to the three-day pageant representing as Miss Arlington. She says this is not the first...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs17

Pittsylvania Co. officials investigating shooting as homicide; 1 dead, 7 hurt

UPDATE 5:34 p.m.: Officials released new information about the deadly shooting that happened during a large party in Pittsylvania County early Sunday morning. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, authorities were notified about a shooting at 1220 Kerns Church Road that left eight people injured, including two who were in critical condition, according to a statement released by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Lynchburg, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Structure fire on North Main Street in Danville, Virginia

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire located at 1468 North Main Street at 9:36 PM. Upon the arrival of E5(3rd Ave.) fire and smoke was visible and units initially had reports from bystanders that someone may be inside the building. Danville Fire Dept. responded with 4 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, and 1 Command unit. Engine crews pulled handlines to begin extinguishment and the ladder crew conducted a search of the building and verified that no one was inside the building. The DFD was assisted on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Dept., Danville Electric, and Danville Utilities. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported of responders. Danville Fire Marshal’s office personnel was also on scene and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
DANVILLE, VA
