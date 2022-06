The Supreme Court has voted to shield police from being sued if they fail to provide suspects with Miranda rights. The court ruled by 6-3 majority in favour of a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was sued after not reading a Miranda warning to a hospital worker accused of sexually assaulting a patient. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion that Miranda warnings, such as the “right to remain silent”, were a set of guidelines rather than a constitutional right that could result in a civil litigation against the police. “A violation of Miranda is not itself a violation...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO