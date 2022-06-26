ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin quinceañera planners see demand surge after COVID dip

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After two years of COVID-spurred cancellations and postponements, Austin-area quinceañera planners and vendors are working to keep up with demands following a surge in rescheduled or upcoming celebrations.

Quinceañeras are Hispanic and Latino celebrations of a girl’s 15th birthday, signifying her journey from childhood into womanhood.

On Sunday, Austin businesses Quince Expos and Ricky’s Events hosted a quinceañera expo in north Austin to help connect families with dressmakers, entertainers, caterers, deejays and other local vendors. It was the first expo the two held so far this year, with another planned in Kyle in October .

Traditionally, families are advised to begin planning for a quinceañera a year in advance; now, businesses are recommending a two-year planning period. It’s a welcomed change after two years of cancellations and postponements, said Jason Rubio, owner of Quince Expos.

“It was just a huge boom starting about six, eight months ago, and we’ve just struggled to keep up,” he said. “But it’s a great problem to have — we were happy to have that problem. We were just amazed. We have events almost seven days a week now.”

    Ricky Lopez-Galindo and Jason Rubio hosted a quinceañera expo in north Austin June 26. (Kelsey Thompson/KXAN)
    The quinceañera expo included food, music, photography and entertainment vendors. (Kelsey Thompson/KXAN)
    The quinceañera expo included food, music, photography and entertainment vendors. (Kelsey Thompson/KXAN)
    The quinceañera expo included food, music, photography and entertainment vendors. (Kelsey Thompson/KXAN)
    The quinceañera expo included food, music, photography and entertainment vendors. (Kelsey Thompson/KXAN)
    The quinceañera expo included food, music, photography and entertainment vendors. (Kelsey Thompson/KXAN)
    The quinceañera expo included food, music, photography and entertainment vendors. (Kelsey Thompson/KXAN)
    The quinceañera expo included food, music, photography and entertainment vendors. (Kelsey Thompson/KXAN)
    The quinceañera expo included food, music, photography and entertainment vendors. (Kelsey Thompson/KXAN)

Despite the relief that comes with more event requests, Ricky’s Events owner Ricky Lopez-Galindo said there are complexities that come with that demand, particularly in getting dresses — a cornerstone of quinceañeras — to the families.

“There’s not enough people working to produce the dresses or there’s not enough material to produce the dresses. Normally before, we’d have a lot of dresses, but now it’s taking about 10 to 12 months for us to be able to place an order to receive the dresses,” he said. “I think now we’re at two years in planning something like this.”

And that demand isn’t slowing down. While both Rubio and Lopez-Galindo also work on events besides quinceañeras, they said they wanted to use this expo as an opportunity to connect with and support a growing Hispanic and Latino community in Central Texas.

Currently, nearly 33% of Travis County residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to the 2020 U.S. Census . A 2019 quinceañera report found the average celebration costs $21,781 and includes 212 guests, per Forbes .

“There’s not a lot of events that are catered toward the Latino market and Hispanic culture,” Rubio said, adding: “And so, you know, being such a large population, we wondered, ‘why not?'”

Lopez-Galindo added the fact both businesses are still standing is a testament to all the families who’ve entrusted him and Rubio with making these milestone celebrations a reality.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people that do this kind of job maybe didn’t make it [out of COVID]. We ended up planning very well to stay above that water,” he said. “The water has gone down to where we’re able now to be able to provide free services or give out raffles at the expo to people because, without them, we wouldn’t have a business. And they’re the ones that kept us above the water until we were able to come back out.”

CultureMap Austin

Downtown Austin taps into record-setting territory with $40 million in monthly alcohol sales

In the wake of a pandemic slowdown, the booze and the money are once again flowing in downtown Austin. Data provided to CultureMap by the Downtown Austin Alliance shows bars, restaurants, and other establishments in the heart of the city sold a little over $40.8 million worth of alcohol in March and $40.75 million in April. Buoyed by a back-in-person SXSW, the March total set a monthly record for downtown Austin, with the April total just shy of that record.
KVUE

City of Georgetown limits watering to one day a week

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown announced Tuesday that irrigation system or hose-end sprinkler watering will now be limited to one day a week. The watering restriction begins Stage 2 of the City's drought contingency plan. The city is currently experiencing "sustained high water use nearing system treatment capacity," according to a press release.
GEORGETOWN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

USPS to Host Friday Austin Job Fair

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Starting salaries will range from $18.92 per hour to $19.06 per hour. 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma. United States citizen or permanent resident. Ability to pass a criminal background check and drug...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City says 'H-E-B Austin Symphony Annual 4th of July Concert and Fireworks' is on this year

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Symphony Orchestra are inviting the community to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, music and more. The "H-E-B Austin Symphony Annual 4th of July Concert and Fireworks" will be held starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center for the Performing Arts. The event is free and open to the public.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Austin to Host ‘Fair Chance’ Hiring Event

The City of Austin will be hosting another Fair Chance Hiring Job and Resource Fair this week. It will be the fourth such event held by the city. The job fair will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church located at 4301 Tannehill Lane. This job and resource fair will provide individuals with multiple opportunities to meet face-to-face with representatives from public agencies, private employers, temporary staffing agencies and community resource organizations committed to hiring and assisting individuals from all backgrounds, the city says.
AUSTIN, TX
