Chicago, IL

You need to travel to Chicago July 8-10 and bring your appetite

By Mark Hespen
Q985
 3 days ago
The Largest Food Festival in the World is back in downtown Chicago after a 2-year Covid break, and if you have never been to The Taste then you need to make plans to get to Chicago July 8th through the 10th to experience it, here is why... According to...

