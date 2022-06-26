ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Drunk driver crashes into Sarasota business, police say

 2 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — An animal daycare center was severely damaged when a drunk driver crashed through the front lobby early Sunday morning, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 17th Street and East Avenue in Sarasota.

(Courtesy of Sarasota Police Department)

Officers said the driver crashed into a pole before smashing into the business causing “significant damage.”

“Thankfully, no one was hurt,” the departments said.

The driver was arrested and faces charges of DUI with property damage. Authorities did not immediately release the identity of the driver.

