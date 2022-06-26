ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Town Ball sluggers raise money for girl needing heart surgery

By Tim Blotz
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION HILL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On a weekend of baseball across Minnesota, there are games with fun and games with meaning. The Minnesota Twins command a lot of attention and sell a lot of tickets. But miles away at the Union Hill ballpark, some of the best sluggers from Minnesota...

