An upscale restaurant and an animal hospital are expected to be the first two tenants of Conway Village Center, a commercial development under construction in Gonzales. Construction is expected to be completed this fall, says Will Chadwick with Elifin Realty. The center is adjacent to La. 44 and the entrance to the Conway community, though the commercial and residential projects are separate entities.

GONZALES, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO