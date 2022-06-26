How to watch the 2022 BET Awards online or stream for free

Today, BET announces 5x GRAMMY Award Winning and Multi-Platinum Artist Lil Wayne will join the show-stopping lineup of performers taking the stage at “BET Awards” 2022. This year’s star-studded presenters include Big Freedia, Bleu, Carl Anthony Payne II, Crystal Hayslett, Daniel Kaluuya, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, KJ Smith, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Mignon, Nene Leakes, Ne-Yo, Novi Brown, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Serayah, Tamar Braxton, Terrence J, Tisha Campbell, and Will Packer. MC Lyte returns as the ceremony’s announcer and DJ Diamond Kuts returns as the house DJ. The “BET Awards” 2022 will simulcast on BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, and VH1. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa, BET France and will be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK, as well as BET Pluto in the UK and Brazil.
Comments / 0