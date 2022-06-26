ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Peacock to stream Royals-Tigers game without announcers

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFYlB_0gMlxzQk00

NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood realizes that game telecasts without announcers have been attempted a couple times, mostly without success. He is hoping the July 3 game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers on Peacock will reverse that trend.

Peacock will not have any announcers in the booth for its streaming coverage of the AL Central matchup from Detroit's Comerica Park. Instead, reporters will take fans around the ballpark and view the game from different vantage points.

“The whole idea of this is treating a game completely different. We're going to take you out to the ballpark,” said Flood, who is also the network's president of production. “We just want to be the ultimate fan's experience and spend it like anyone else. It's an American holiday celebration weekend. We're going to lean in and treat baseball like fans do.”

MLB Sunday Leadoff host and in-game reporter Ahmed Fareed — who grew up in Michigan — will be joined by Bally Sports Detroit analyst Craig Monroe and NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton.

Besides featuring fans in the stands, the broadcast could also include a conversation with a scout about what they are looking for during games. There will also be a focus on youth baseball and softball, including a Little League player announcing the lineups.

“One of our goals for the Peacock game has been to celebrate the game and the players and everything that makes the sport special. So for this game that kind of gives us an opportunity to celebrate everything that makes baseball special off the field,” Fareed said.

The matchup between Kansas City and Detroit — both under .500 — also gives Peacock a chance to be creative in a way it perhaps wouldn't with a game including the Mets, Yankees or Dodgers.

Peacock does not release streaming numbers for its MLB Sunday Leadoff package, but Fareed said players and fans have learned to adapt to games starting at 11:30 a.m. or noon Eastern.

“I do think that there’s something unique about an exclusive late morning or early afternoon game, because I think that window for sports, partly because of the Premier League and the big college football game, this past year has become a prime viewing time for sports,” he said. “If you got kids like I do, my day has been shifted more in the morning than at night."

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series hero lands with new MLB team

Less than a year away from his 40th birthday, a well-known reliever is getting another shot with an MLB team. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that ex-All-Star Sergio Romo is signing a major league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Romo had recently been designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

USFL will return for second season, will play in multiple hub cities with no expansion in 2023

The USFL will accomplish a feat no spring football league not affiliated with the NFL has reached since the original name of the league that bears its name -- have a second season. Executive Producer Eric Shanks told Sports Business Journal the USFL will return for a second season and all eight teams from its inaugural season in 2022 will also be back.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers offer potential hint about likely starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a quarterback battle in training camp, but they appear to be giving a strong hint in OTAs about who will win the starting job. Free agent addition Mitchell Trubisky is the heavy favorite to start for the Steelers barring injury or an awful camp, according to Mark Caboly of The Athletic. Rookie Kenny Pickett is not a factor at the moment, and only received third-string reps during OTAs and minicamp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Monroe
FanSided

Yankees great turns on former team, shows love to Jose Altuve

Former Yankees great and current Houston Astros executive assistant Reggie Jackson defended Jose Altuve during a conversation with a New York fan. The Houston Astros-New York Yankees four-game series concluded this past Sunday, where the Yankees won 6-3 after being no-hit for 6.1 innings and Aaron Judge ending things with a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning. One common theme throughout the series is that Jose Altuve returned to the Bronx, and was booed mercilessly by the fans in attendance, not that it bothered him much based off his performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals Tigers#The Kansas City Royals#American#Bally Sports Detroit#Nbc Sports#Little League
Sportsnaut

MLB Standings 2022

Before diving into the MLB games today here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and
MLB
FOX Sports

Tigers visit the Giants to open 2-game series

Detroit Tigers (28-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-33, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-5, 3.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (6-4, 2.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -197, Tigers +166; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch Will Smith Appear in Pair of Bizarre Baseball Plays

The Dodgers won their weekend series in Atlanta. Even with their offense stuck in second gear. On Sunday, the Dodgers plated the game-tying run with just one strike left thanks to outfielder Trayce Thompson. Thompson hit an excuse-me single off the glove of Braves first baseman Matt Olson to tie the game at two runs apiece. LA would go on to win 5-3 in an exhilarating extra-innings affair on Sunday Night Baseball.
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

716K+
Followers
162K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy