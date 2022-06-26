ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 5200 block of E 29th Street

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEXAd_0gMlxxfI00

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 5200 block of East 29th Street.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male, identified as Sterling Simpson, 26, lying unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds.

While lifesaving measures were performed, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives are canvassing the scene for evidence and witnesses as the police ask for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. To remain anonymous, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

 

