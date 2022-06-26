KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 5200 block of E 29th Street

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 5200 block of East 29th Street.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male, identified as Sterling Simpson, 26, lying unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds.

While lifesaving measures were performed, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives are canvassing the scene for evidence and witnesses as the police ask for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. To remain anonymous, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

