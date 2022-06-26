ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect I-5 night detours as ODOT begins repaving projects in Medford

By KTVL
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedford, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation alerts that Interstate 5 will be detoured through Medford late next week to allow Knife River Materials crews to safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange. Southbound traffic will detour Wednesday...

ktvl.com

roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/27 – Motorcycle Crash and Fire on Hwy 199, Grants Pass Man Dies from Gunshot Wound During Domestic Disturbance

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Jack Creek Fire started, ended east of Hugo

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a fire that started today also ended today. It says the Jack Creek Fire is 100% wet lined and by noon all active fire was extinguished. ODF says a 15-person Bureau of Land Management crew went to help ODF firefighters...
MEDFORD, OR
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUNDAY THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
ROSEBURG, OR
#Odot#Traffic Signals#Repave#Knife River Materials#The Bear Creek Bridges#Court And Central Avenues#Www Oregon Gov Odot
Herald and News

Showtime: Kruise of Klamath brings variety of cars to town

Engines fired and growled and cars began pulling into the road one at a time, filling the air with about six different flavors of exhaust. A table laid empty where once it had been stacked with plaques. Over the course of the past hour they’d all been given away, and for about every category imaginable.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Man found dead in Medford irrigation canal

A drowning was reported around 8:30 this morning along Biddle Road near East McAndrews Road in Medford. Medford police have identified the deceased male and are trying to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s name publicly. They released the following information this afternoon:. On 6/28/22 at 08:41...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

UPDATE: Search continues for missing Siskiyou County man

Siskiyou County, Ore. — As of Sunday at 10:30 am, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) team is still looking for 66-year-old Terry Knight of McCloud. There are 10 ground teams, three K9 teams, and multiple off-road vehicle teams searching near Mud Creek, north of...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is Back!

Annual brewing event returns to the basin in full form and is anticipated to be an experience not to miss out on!. Klamath Falls, OR (June 22nd , 2022) – After a two-year absence, the long-awaited Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is back! No matter if you want to wear lederhosen or Levi’s, what’s for certain is you won’t want to miss this festival come this fall. Following a two-year absence, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) announced today that it would be resuming the instant tradition in its full scope, something the event-host has been unable to do since the festival was first introduced in 2019. The 2019 event had groundbreaking attendance, attracting over 2,500 people, representing a welcome mix of residents and travelers from regions throughout the West Coast.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST WITH IN-PERSON CUSTOMER SERVICES

The Umpqua National Forest is now welcoming in-person visits to their office lobbies for front desk services such as maps, permit sales and visitor information services. Chris Bentley said lobbies are now open with these operating hours:. *Roseburg Headquarters Office – Mondays through Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m....
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on the Ridge Incident

SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — UPDATE: JUNE 26, 9:30 AM:. As of the last update from CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, forward progress has been stopped on the Ridge Incident. According to CAL FIRE, the fire is holding at 10+ acres and is at 20% containment. CAL FIRE says the firefighters...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Structure fire destroys two-story home

MURPHY, Ore. - Rural Metro Fire and ODF crews are mopping up what remains of a large, two-story home that was destroyed in a structure fire in Murphy. The home was fully involved and collapsing when first units arrived but those inside escaped unharmed. Crews were forced to focus their...
MURPHY, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon nonprofit remodels units for new maternity home

Medford, Ore. — A Southern Oregon nonprofit organization is remaking a four-bedroom complex that will house four expecting mothers who are struggling with housing in the Rogue Valley and are in need of supportive services throughout their pregnancies. The founder of Helping Hands International, Inc., Ron Ashpole, explained that...
MEDFORD, OR
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE resources respond to three fires in Siskiyou County

CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said late Saturday night they are responding to calls of multiple fires burning on Rainbow Ridge. CAL FIRE is responding to the fire, the Ridge Incident, along with Shasta Trinity National Forest and multiple local government fire departments. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Klamath Falls News

Klamath Basin under Heat Advisory until Monday night

MEDFORD, Ore. - Hot temperatures of 95 to 105 in the basin during the afternoons and 85 to 95 at usually cooler mid-elevation locations. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, generally in the mid-50s to lower 60s. The hottest day of this heat wave is expected to...
MEDFORD, OR

