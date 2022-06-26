ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD officers respond to gunshots at Fremont Street, 15th Street

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmtSy_0gMlxqUD00

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they responded to a business at the intersection of Fremont Street and 15th Street after reports of gunfire and an adult male who was shot on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they found the victim and requested medical personnel response.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma and officials said that he is in stable condition.

Northbound 15th Street is closed from Fremont Street, and Fremont is open in both directions according to police.

Police are also asking people to avoid the area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Traffic Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]

At Least 2 Hospitalized after Suspected DUI Crash on Jones Boulevard. The accident occurred around 3:36 a.m. at Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard according to Vegas Authorities. Furthermore, per reports, four vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at the intersection when an alleged impaired driver struck them. Moreover,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

John Holmes Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision on Carey Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]

43-Year-Old Man Dies in Traffic Collision near Simmons Street. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. along Carey Avenue near Rancho and Simmons Street. Per initial reports, for unknown reasons Holmes’ Cadillac collided with a tractor trailer turning onto Carey. Eventually, Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene by responding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

1 Critically Injured in Collision at Stephanie Street [Henderson, NV]

Auto-Pedestrian Crash at Stephanie Street Left One Injured. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Stephanie Street and Warm Springs, per initial reports. According to police, two pedestrians walking inside the marked crosswalk were hit by a Cadillac, under unknown circumstances. Responding medics treated one person at...
8 News Now

Second man arrested in stolen bulldog death case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a second man in the case of a stolen bulldog’s death. According to a police arrest report, Ivan Medina was initially questioned by officers about the moments that led up to the abduction of a 10-year-old English bulldog named Bamboo. On June 7, officers responded to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Body found at North Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating after a body was found at a North Las Vegas intersection Tuesday morning. The body of a male adult was found at Las Vegas and Lake Mead boulevards just after 5 a.m., said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fremont Street#Police#Lvmpd#Umc Trauma#Northbound 15th Street
iheart.com

Homeless Camp Fire Spreads To Trees

A fire in a homeless camp in Hazel Dell threatened to spread to nearby trees. Clark County Fire District 6 responded to the fire Tuesday morning near the BPA's Ross Complex between Highway 99 and I-5. They were able to stop the fire. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries. The...
news3lv.com

16-year-old Fremont Street shooting suspect appears in court

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 16-year-old is now being charged as an adult in a deadly shooting on Fremont Street last week. Police say Ruben Robles was arrested on Friday and made his first court appearance on Tuesday. He's charged with murder, attempted murder, and carrying a concealed weapon....
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

Man shot near Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man was shot at a business on 15th and Fremont Street, according to police. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Responding officers found the man injured and arriving medical personnel transported him to UMC Trauma. He is currently in stable condition. Northbound I-15...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy