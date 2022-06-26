Live with Pride takes over Celebration Park, celebrating love and life

One of Southwest Florida’s largest pride celebrations got underway Sunday afternoon.

Celebration Park is the venue for the annual Live With Pride event.

“That’s kind of been our common theme is just be friendly and be happy.”

The event is now in its fifth year, celebrating love and pride.

“It means a lot for the community, it means a lot for Naples," says Gary Rudd, Operations Manager of Celebration Park. "We’ve been able to grow here in collier county and we’re thankful for that. Thankful to have our music so we’re pretty excited about it.”

And the music was bumping. Courtesy of longtime Naples resident Christine Milam, a.k.a. ‘DJ Unek.’

"It’s always one love for me," she says. "Love is love, no matter what in life.”

It’s been six years since the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. And having events like today’s helps the community heal.

“I think there’s a lot of stuff going on in the world right now and I’ve been doing Pride at Celebration since day one," says Milam. "I’ve been the DJ for pride. To be able to keep celebrating it every year is just- it means the world to me. It’s freedom for us to walk around and do what we want to do without craziness.”

And it’s something Milam carries with her everywhere she goes. A motto to ‘be a good person.’

“I think the more kindness you put out into the world, the more you get back. That’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to live every single day to my fullest and just inspire people and put out as much kindness as I can.”

Something everyone can take away.