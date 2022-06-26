ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Live with Pride takes over Celebration Park, celebrating love and life

By Calvin Lewis
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rdqwh_0gMlwR5100

One of Southwest Florida’s largest pride celebrations got underway Sunday afternoon.

Celebration Park is the venue for the annual Live With Pride event.

“That’s kind of been our common theme is just be friendly and be happy.”

The event is now in its fifth year, celebrating love and pride.

“It means a lot for the community, it means a lot for Naples," says Gary Rudd, Operations Manager of Celebration Park. "We’ve been able to grow here in collier county and we’re thankful for that. Thankful to have our music so we’re pretty excited about it.”

And the music was bumping. Courtesy of longtime Naples resident Christine Milam, a.k.a. ‘DJ Unek.’

"It’s always one love for me," she says. "Love is love, no matter what in life.”

It’s been six years since the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. And having events like today’s helps the community heal.

“I think there’s a lot of stuff going on in the world right now and I’ve been doing Pride at Celebration since day one," says Milam. "I’ve been the DJ for pride. To be able to keep celebrating it every year is just- it means the world to me. It’s freedom for us to walk around and do what we want to do without craziness.”

And it’s something Milam carries with her everywhere she goes. A motto to ‘be a good person.’

“I think the more kindness you put out into the world, the more you get back. That’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to live every single day to my fullest and just inspire people and put out as much kindness as I can.”

Something everyone can take away.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marconews.com

3 To Do: ‘Something Rotten,’ something funny and something beautiful

Various times now through July 24. Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave., Naples. Wot? Music AND dancing AND a storyline? The Bottom Brothers are having a horrible time scoring a hit in their 16th-century oeuvre of London, especially against a guy named Will until a soothsayer whispers the wave of the future to them.
NAPLES, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

Rooftop bash July 4th at Davis Art Center

The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center invites one and all to break out the red, white and blue for an evening of barbecue, libations and live music to celebrate America’s birthday. Enjoy live music from The Freecoasters and a barbecue buffet by Dave’s Bangin’ BBQ on Monday, July...
FORT MYERS, FL
SuncoastPost

Lunch With a View At Harpoon Harry’s

The other day I was reminded that a meal with a view is a bonus situation. It is akin to getting dessert for free or being upgraded at a hotel. The restaurant I’m speaking of comes with gentle sounds of waves lapping against the dock, which you overlook. Double American flags flank the posts in the water so that when the wind catches the stars and stripes, they appear to magically stretch over the span of the waterway. Happy people with a pep in their step hop off their boats, hoping to score a table just like the one you are currently perched upon. The smells from the kitchen remind you of cocoanut shrimp which would absolutely match the ambiance of your waterfront lunch stop for the day. What is this magical place? Harpoon Harry’s Restaurant and Sports Bar and it makes a Tuesday (or any day) feel like a mini-vacation.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Naples, FL
Society
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
wfft.com

New TikTok trend leaves giant holes on beaches, threatening turtles

SANIBEL, Florida (WBBH) -- There’s a new social media trend that’s creating a big problem on Southwest Florida beaches. People are digging giant holes on the beach and leaving before they fill them in. While there’s nothing wrong with actually digging the hole, leaving it wide open is...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Biggest ham radio event in SWFL

Tens of thousands of people from around the world are working to communicate using ham radio. That’s an amateur radio that uses morse code and technology from decades ago. On Sunday, in North Fort Myers Community Park, the Fort Myers amateur radio club participated in a field day. The...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
naplesillustrated.com

The Music Never Dies at Zeppe’s Tavern

Ohio transplants in Naples are now closer to home with the opening of Zeppe’s Tavern in the former Brass Tap space in the Gateway Shoppes, at the intersection of Wiggins Pass Road and U.S. 41. The chain is based in the Cleveland area, where it operates both pizzerias and...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Operations
snapshotsincursive.com

First Watch in Estero, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: First Watch in Estero, Florida! You can always tell breakfast is going to be good when you know the workers get up with the chickens, which means the crack of dawn. The oven heats up for freshly-baked pastries, the cage-free eggs get whipped for super-light lemon ricotta pancakes, and the smell of hardwood smoked bacon stimulates the appetite as succulent fruits and garden vegetables are chopped, sliced, or diced for the menu of the day. But that’s not all. Smell that coffee. Once you place the order, an aromatic pot of steaming coffee is set before you to drain at your leisure. This is how to enjoy the morning cuppa joe. As you can imagine, word has gotten out, so sometimes there’s a wait. No worries, it takes that long to decide what to choose. Besides, this is Florida and the weather brings a healthy disposition.
ESTERO, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

LoCash at Red, White & Boom in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department announces the return of the annual Red, White and Boom on Monday, July 4. The Cape Coral Bridge, as well as Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado to the bridge, will close at 3 a.m. on July 4 to prepare for the day’s activities.
CAPE CORAL, FL
naplesillustrated.com

5 New Ice Cream Shops to Try in Naples

July is National Ice Cream Month, and Naples is on board: No fewer than five new ice cream shops have opened recently to enhance the joys of summer:. Scoops Ice Cream & Açai Bowls: Scoops’ third location is inside the Flash Car Wash & Convenience Store at 9995 Tamiami Trail East. The family-owned business features 15 flavors, five of which rotate, in addition to açai bowls and milkshakes. Scoops projects five Collier County locations by the end of 2023.
NAPLES, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Cape Coral, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Their waiters will serve you famous American hamburgers, delicious homemade fries, and tender fried pickles here. Most tourists recommend trying its gorgeous pastries, exquisite pretzels, or distinctive grilled pineapple. The bartenders, according to the reviews, deliver outstanding craft beer and great bitters. Their wonderful shakes are among the most delectable beverages available. You can also request food to be delivered from this bar.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
naplesillustrated.com

Figs Grille is a Neighborhood Staple

Longstanding Figs Grille in Bonita Springs has been busier than ever, despite the pandemic, thanks to the dedication of owner and chef Sam Tadros, a veteran of the Southwest Florida dining scene. Tadros is a master of reinvention. After leaving Egypt at age 27, where he worked as an accountant,...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County tourism on the rise with an uncertain future

As locals of Southwest Florida feel they are enjoying a season of less traffic, emptier restaurants and quieter beaches, some may be surprised to hear that there has been a more than 5% uptick in tourists so far this year compared to last, with an 8% increase in visitors in May of this year compared to May 2021.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Naples man charged with battery of teen at movie theater also charged with incident at Baker Park

A Naples man facing charges in a June 10 racial confrontation at a movie theater was arrested Saturday on a warrant involving a second similar incident days later. Carl Pukin, 41, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail Saturday afternoon on a Collier County warrant and had his first appearance Sunday. He was freed Sunday on $1,500 bond and no court date has been set.
NAPLES, FL
cityofbonitasprings.org

The City of Bonita Springs Invites the Public to its Annual Star-Spangled Bonita Event

City Council Declares April 29th, 2022, as Arbor Day in Bonita Springs. Quinn/Downs/Dean Neighborhood Voluntary Home Buyout Program (Update) Bonita Beach Road Drainage Pipes Inspection (Vanderbilt Drive Intersection to Windsor Road) Save the Date: Riverside Rally for Clean Water (Saturday, October 16th) September 18th, 2021 is International Coastal Clean-up Day-Volunteer...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Publix at the Shoppes of Verdana Village breaks ground

WMG Development and Cameratta Companies broke ground Tuesday on a 48,000-square-foot Publix that will anchor The Shoppes at Verdana Village shopping center at the corner of Verdana Village Boulevard and Corkscrew Road in Estero. “Having Publix, the first-class operator and the dominant grocer in Florida that everyone knows, you know...
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy