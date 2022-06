Queen Elizabeth is legendary for her timeless style sense. And after celebrating both her 96th birthday and her historically unprecedented seven decades on the throne, she saw fit to debut a fresh new do, in the time-honored tradition of turning over a new leaf. Windsor Castle released new photos on Wednesday, and her famous silver hair appears to be quite a bit shorter (see below) and brushed back away from her face. In the photos, one of which was also posted to the royal family’s official Instagram account, the Queen wore a blue and yellow floral dress as she welcomed Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley to Windsor Castle.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO