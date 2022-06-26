ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Birth announcements for June 26

By Submitted by Hamilton Medical Center
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton Medical Center announces the following births:. • Max Amais, son of Jasmine Adame and Kevin Cortes of Chatsworth, June 6. • Kevin Andres, son of Latoya Bargo and Humberto Apodaca of Dalton, June 7. • Nikolas Abelardo, son of Patricia and Abelardo Aguilar of Dalton, June 8. •...

