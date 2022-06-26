Prison inmate's death being investigated

SNOW HILL, Md.-Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of a car crash Tuesday that left one man dead and a woman in serious condition in Snow Hill. Troopers arrived to the area of MD 12 south of the Wicomico/Worcester County line in Snow Hill around 5:15pm for a reported two vehicle crash. Investigations revealed the victim, Joshua Xavier Capra,23, of Salisbury was traveling northbound on RT 12 when he crossed the center line into the southbound lane striking another car driven by Emani Press,21, of Temperanceville.

SNOW HILL, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO