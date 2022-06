AUSTIN — Texas Democratic leaders promised to codify the right to an abortion as well as expand social services, should the party become a majority come November. Members of the Texas House Women’s Health Caucus, the House Democratic Caucus, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus and the Texas Democratic Party held a press conference in front of the Texas Capitol Monday. Each vowed to return Texas to a pro-choice state in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday that found there is no constitutional right to an abortion. Instead, the decision is returned to the states, the opinion read.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO