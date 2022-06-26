ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black gun owners to gain from Supreme Court overturning of NY law

 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Black people are more likely to be jailed for weapons possession than other New Yorkers — giving public defenders and civil rights advocates reason to support last week’s Supreme Court ruling expected to ease the process of getting a license to carry a...

uticaphoenix.net

State News: Attorney General James Sues National Gun Distributors for Fueling Gun Violence Crisis and Endangering New Yorkers

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a landmark lawsuit against multiple gun distributors for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. In her nation-leading lawsuit, Attorney General James alleges that 10 gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons, known as ghost guns. These gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check. Attorney General James’ lawsuit stands out by detailing how these businesses repeatedly undermined the law and flooded New York’s streets with illegal ghost guns that harmed New Yorkers. For the first time, Attorney General James is invoking a newly enacted Public Nuisance statute to hold these gun distributors responsible. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on New York’s gun laws, Attorney General James is taking action to protect New Yorkers and combat the gun violence crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityreviewnr.com

Hochul signs voting rights bill into law

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, signed the landmark John. R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York into law cementing New York state’s place as a national leader on voting rights and fulfilling a key part of the governor’s 2022 State of the State agenda. The governor signed.
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

No Loud Music. No Smoking. No Guns. Can NYC Landlords Ban Firearms?

The Supreme Court’s recent decision could turn the Meatpacking District into the Heat-packing District by allowing an untold number of New Yorkers to carry guns outside their homes. But what about inside their homes? In a city where about two-thirds of residents are renters, can a private landlord prohibit a tenant from keeping a gun inside their apartment?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Special legislative session for New York gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a proclamation calling lawmakers back to Albany for a special session on Thursday. This comes after the Supreme Court deemed New York State’s concealed carry law unconstitutional because it required proper cause to carry a handgun outside a person’s home. Lawmakers like Amy Paulin have already announced […]
ALBANY, NY
Ron Kuby
wdkx.com

New York State Governor & Rochester City Court Primary Election Winners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won Tuesday’s Democratic primary, her first contest in seeking a full term as governor. She’ll now face the Republican primary winner, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, in the November election. LaToya Lee and Jacquelyn Grippe won a Democratic primary race for Rochester City Court judge, effectively ensuring their seats on the bench in November. The race for two seats featured four candidates representing unique experiences in the legal field. Grippe and Lee both formerly served as public defenders; the latter was appointed to fill a vacancy on City Court by Mayor Malik Evans in February. Click Here To Read More.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Guns#Black People#U S Supreme Court#Nypd#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics State#Racial Injustice#Politics Judicial#Racial Issues#New Yorkers#Nra#The Supreme Court#Hispanic#Asian#John Jay College#Black Legal Aid
fox5ny.com

NYC mayor claims Giuliani falsely reported a crime

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants the Staten Island district attorney to investigate former Mayor Rudy Giuliani for falsely reporting a crime after an incident at a Shop Rite. Daniel Gill, 39, a Shop Rite worker, approached Giuliani from behind and slapped him on the back...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

New York Primary Day results: Here’s what we know so far

Gov. Kathy Hochul handily won the primary race, according to the Associated Press, where she was declared the winner at 9:26 p.m. Hochul is now the first woman in New York state history to win the nomination for governor by a major party. Hochul, who ascended to the role after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Election Results: New York primary 2022

NEW YORK — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in New York. Several big races headline Tuesday's election, including primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results from contested races...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A message to seniors and New Yorkers with disabilities: Freeze your rent (opinion)

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know — some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than 20 years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

